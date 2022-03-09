ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Down 22.2% in February

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ASMIY opened at $300.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $356.35 and its 200-day moving average is $400.44. ASM International has a 1-year low of $241.98 and a 1-year high of $497.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.49.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.31. ASM International had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Equities analysts forecast that ASM International will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASMIY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASM International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ASM International from €440.00 ($478.26) to €350.00 ($380.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on ASM International from €350.00 ($380.43) to €300.00 ($326.09) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ASM International from €438.00 ($476.09) to €379.00 ($411.96) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of ASM International to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASM International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.00.

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

