ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 262 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. DNB Markets raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 270 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $16.66.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (ASAZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.