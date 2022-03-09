Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) versus Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Financial Analysis

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) and Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Asure Software alerts:

This table compares Asure Software and Embark Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asure Software $65.51 million 2.01 -$16.31 million $0.04 171.75 Embark Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Embark Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Asure Software.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Asure Software and Embark Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asure Software 0 0 3 0 3.00 Embark Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67

Asure Software presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 81.95%. Embark Technology has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 186.07%. Given Embark Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Embark Technology is more favorable than Asure Software.

Profitability

This table compares Asure Software and Embark Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asure Software 2.31% -0.58% -0.20% Embark Technology N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.9% of Asure Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Asure Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Asure Software beats Embark Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Asure Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc. delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance. The firm’s Asure HRServices offer ranges from online compliance tools to a fully outsourced HR department. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Embark Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Embark Trucks Inc. is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc., formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.