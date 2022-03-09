Athelney Trust plc (LON:ATY) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 7.50 Per Share

Athelney Trust plc (LON:ATY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Athelney Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:ATY opened at GBX 236.40 ($3.10) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 235.63. Athelney Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 185 ($2.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 260 ($3.41).

Athelney Trust plc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in companies across diversified sectors. It invests in the stocks of the small-cap companies with a market capitalization of less than Â£300m with either a full listing on the London Stock Exchange or a trading facility on AIM or ISDX.

