Athelney Trust plc (LON:ATY) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 7.50 Per Share

Athelney Trust plc (LON:ATY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Athelney Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:ATY opened at GBX 236.40 ($3.10) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 235.63. Athelney Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 185 ($2.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 260 ($3.41).
Athelney Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for Athelney Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athelney Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.