Atotech (ATC) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Atotech (NYSE: ATC – Get Rating) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous chemical products” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Atotech to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Atotech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atotech -0.01% 4.43% 0.95% Atotech Competitors 33.39% 11.26% 1.33%

95.4% of Atotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atotech and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Atotech $1.23 billion -$289.40 million -55.59 Atotech Competitors $1.11 billion $8.55 million 7.47

Atotech has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Atotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atotech and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atotech 1 6 0 0 1.86 Atotech Competitors 92 374 333 9 2.32

Atotech currently has a consensus target price of $25.80, suggesting a potential upside of 10.49%. As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies have a potential upside of 29.95%. Given Atotech’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atotech has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Atotech rivals beat Atotech on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Atotech (Get Rating)

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies. Its products and technologies serve the principal electronics end-markets, including communication, computer, automotive, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military industries. The GMF segment provides chemistry, production technology, and services to the surface finishing industries in various areas of application. Its products and technologies serve the primary surface finishing end-markets comprising the automotive, consumer electronics, construction, sanitary, white goods, and oil and gas industries. The company also offers on-site support and training services. Atotech Limited was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in West Bromwich, United Kingdom.

