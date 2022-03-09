Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Trading Up 12.5%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) shares were up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.43 and last traded at $11.38. Approximately 79,750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,768,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AUPH shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 396.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jill Leversage purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $32,064.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,640,000 after acquiring an additional 918,076 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 97,377 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

