AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$49.00 to C$46.00. The company traded as low as C$27.18 and last traded at C$27.20, with a volume of 78863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.77.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACQ. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.13.

In other AutoCanada news, Director Dennis Stephan Desrosiers bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$37.52 per share, with a total value of C$116,321.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at C$1,035,640.32.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$793.20 million and a P/E ratio of 5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.35.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

