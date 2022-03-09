AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Lowered to $263.00 at Truist Financial

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $266.00 to $263.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.88.

Shares of AVB opened at $239.95 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $178.65 and a 1-year high of $257.52. The stock has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

