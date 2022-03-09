Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Short Interest Update

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 745,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the January 31st total of 911,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 475,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 30,494 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 524.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 80,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

ASM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of ASM stock opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 9.07. The company has a market cap of $98.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.54.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

