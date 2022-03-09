AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,543 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.72% of AxoGen worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 266.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AxoGen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

AXGN stock opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.68 million, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.77.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

