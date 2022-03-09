Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.29

Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and traded as low as $1.11. Aytu Biopharma shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 147,510 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aytu Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $33.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14. Aytu Biopharma had a negative net margin of 102.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. The company had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Aytu Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 38.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 660,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 183,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 49,772 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aytu Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,206,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 793.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 335,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aytu Biopharma by 16.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 35,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Aytu Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

