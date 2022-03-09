Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Down 7.9%

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) were down 7.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.94 and last traded at $11.95. Approximately 64,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,215,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AZUL shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Azul currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.60.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.49) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Azul by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Azul by 69.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Azul by 101.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Azul by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

