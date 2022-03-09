Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Announces Earnings Results

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

NYSE:BW traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 23,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,636. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33,068.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 11,806 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

