BAE Systems (LON:BA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.44) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BAE Systems to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 555 ($7.27) to GBX 630 ($8.25) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 878 ($11.50) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.78) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.86) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 670.33 ($8.78).

LON:BA opened at GBX 754.40 ($9.88) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 600.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 576.09. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 408.29 ($5.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,957.50 ($25.65).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

