Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.96

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.96 ($0.05) per share on Monday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Bakkavor Group’s previous dividend of $2.64. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Bakkavor Group stock opened at GBX 111 ($1.45) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 122.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. Bakkavor Group has a one year low of GBX 91 ($1.19) and a one year high of GBX 143.80 ($1.88). The stock has a market cap of £643.16 million and a PE ratio of 12.53.

Get Bakkavor Group alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.90) price target on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.