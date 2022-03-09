Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $130,000 Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,548 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 475,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 20,276 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter worth about $1,748,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 94.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 263,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter worth about $124,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average is $4.54. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

