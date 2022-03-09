Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Increases Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in MongoDB by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $281.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $403.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.48.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The business had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.94.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total value of $10,842,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.19, for a total transaction of $2,760,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,530 shares of company stock worth $88,414,739. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

