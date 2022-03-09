Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Purchases Shares of 250 Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 250 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter worth $2,585,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Rivian from $104.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian from $165.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 115.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at 42.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 69.34. Rivian has a 52 week low of 39.86 and a 52 week high of 179.47.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The business had revenue of 1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.