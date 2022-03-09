Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 11th. Analysts expect Ballard Power Systems to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BLDP opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average is $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.28 and a beta of 1.55. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $27.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,753,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,389,000 after buying an additional 1,969,666 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,347,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,527,000 after buying an additional 678,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,298,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,649,000 after buying an additional 667,064 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,000,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,991,000 after buying an additional 182,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,272,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after buying an additional 402,270 shares in the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.35.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

