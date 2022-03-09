Ballast Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,869 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 69.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.95.

UNP traded down $1.77 on Wednesday, hitting $251.70. 157,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.66 and its 200 day moving average is $234.91. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $270.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

