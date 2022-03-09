Ballast Inc. Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Ballast Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 56,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,184,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,560,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,146,000 after acquiring an additional 45,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,452. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.33.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

