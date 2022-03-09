Ballast Inc. Purchases 497 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Bank of America by 7.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 129,617 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 299.0% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 314,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,952,000 after purchasing an additional 235,401 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 25.1% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 43.1% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 86,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 26,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.07. 4,088,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,299,785. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.88. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $336.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.