Ballast Inc. Sells 43 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ballast Inc. lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,542 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.6% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $527.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,564. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $517.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.10. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $312.71 and a 12-month high of $571.49. The company has a market cap of $233.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.14.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.