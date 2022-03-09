Balyasny Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,593 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,245,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,314,000 after buying an additional 1,422,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,058,000 after buying an additional 330,473 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,952,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,052,000 after buying an additional 20,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,996,000.

NYSE:MGY opened at $23.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.58. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $25.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 2.26.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $156,572,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

