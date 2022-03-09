Balyasny Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Community Health Systems by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Community Health Systems by 13,891.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Community Health Systems by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Health Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.45.

NYSE CYH opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $17.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.36.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

