Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Build-A-Bear Workshop as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1,044.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the third quarter worth $62,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 250.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4,485.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

In other news, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 6,200 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $142,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBW stock opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $290.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.99. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $23.50.

Build-A-Bear Workshop declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

