Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 527.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,508,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,704 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,306,000 after acquiring an additional 30,868 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 801,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,252,000 after acquiring an additional 336,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 703,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,437,000 after acquiring an additional 249,738 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $109,859.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 5,140 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $323,563.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,008 shares of company stock valued at $913,819. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $66.85 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $133.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.82.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.47). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 129.20% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.56 EPS for the current year.

RARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.60.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.