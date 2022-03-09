Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,730 CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,730 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in CGI by 74.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,027,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,949 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in CGI by 47.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 395,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,585,000 after purchasing an additional 126,965 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in CGI by 3,871.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 91,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 89,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CGI by 25.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,663,000 after purchasing an additional 82,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in CGI by 347.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 104,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 81,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIB. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price objective on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

GIB opened at $78.21 on Wednesday. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

