Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in PLBY Group by 315.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 99,828 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in PLBY Group by 283.8% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in PLBY Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 38,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in PLBY Group by 15.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

Shares of PLBY stock opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average is $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 3.06. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.96 million. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 16.38% and a negative net margin of 32.33%. PLBY Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLBY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. dropped their target price on PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PLBY Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

PLBY Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.