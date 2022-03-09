Balyasny Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 94,049 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMRC. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Ameresco by 356.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter worth $223,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameresco alerts:

In other news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $1,207,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRC. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Ameresco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.45.

AMRC opened at $76.71 on Wednesday. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $101.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameresco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.