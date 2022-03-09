Balyasny Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 94,049 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMRC. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Ameresco by 356.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter worth $223,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $1,207,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AMRC opened at $76.71 on Wednesday. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $101.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72.
Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Ameresco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ameresco (AMRC)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.