Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Down to $5.29

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.29, but opened at $5.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 155,069 shares changing hands.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.65) to €5.40 ($5.87) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. AlphaValue raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.74) to €6.30 ($6.85) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.69.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 22.03%. Equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.2611 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 8.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 51,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 16,025 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 26,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 17,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.