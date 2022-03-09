Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Upgraded to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BAC. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.38.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $315.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

