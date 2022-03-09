Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Lowered to C$156.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$160.00 to C$156.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BMO. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$163.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Desjardins upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$159.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$148.71.

Bank of Montreal stock traded up C$3.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$146.65. The company had a trading volume of 951,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,975. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$108.60 and a 12-month high of C$152.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$145.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$137.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

