Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$151.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their previous target price of C$163.00. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BMO. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins raised shares of Bank of Montreal to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$148.96.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$143.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$145.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$137.04. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$107.82 and a 52 week high of C$152.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$92.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.