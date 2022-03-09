Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,910,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,424 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.94% of B&G Foods worth $57,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 269.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the third quarter worth $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in B&G Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in B&G Foods by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $27.78 and a one year high of $36.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.35.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 182.69%.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

