Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $51.54 Million Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.05% of Wingstop worth $51,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Wingstop by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Wingstop by 76.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on WING. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.29.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $40,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $101,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,545. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WING opened at $129.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.05 and a 200 day moving average of $163.72. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.55%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

