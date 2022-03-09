Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $53.03 Million Stock Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,896,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,281 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.47% of Urban Edge Properties worth $53,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 57.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 60,662 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.62. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.29. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 24.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

