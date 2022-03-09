Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,413 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.86% of Quidel worth $50,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Quidel in the third quarter valued at $67,827,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quidel by 96.2% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 864,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,070,000 after acquiring an additional 423,990 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,734,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,871,000 after acquiring an additional 201,579 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Quidel by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 995,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,540,000 after purchasing an additional 143,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Quidel by 467.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,373,000 after purchasing an additional 125,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $98.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of -0.10. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $88.37 and a 12-month high of $180.06.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $1.68. Quidel had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 41.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QDEL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quidel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

