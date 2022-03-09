Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 23,644 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 627,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,644 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.10% of Wintrust Financial worth $50,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.88.

WTFC stock opened at $89.33 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $65.66 and a one year high of $105.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Wintrust Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.