Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for M&G (LON:MNG)

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 217 ($2.84) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MNG. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 237 ($3.11) price target on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.95) target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&G presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 237.17 ($3.11).

LON MNG opened at GBX 222.80 ($2.92) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92. M&G has a 1 year low of GBX 168.69 ($2.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 254.30 ($3.33). The firm has a market cap of £5.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 209.04.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

