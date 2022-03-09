Barrington Research Weighs in on Methode Electronics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Methode Electronics in a research report issued on Friday, March 4th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.00. Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Methode Electronics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

MEI opened at $41.72 on Monday. Methode Electronics has a twelve month low of $39.03 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $291.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 18.24%.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $35,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEI. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

