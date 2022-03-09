Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.300-$4.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Bath & Body Works also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.470-$0.550 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBWI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.28.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.69. 6,286,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,672,080. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.99. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $43.18 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.80.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 125.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.26%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

