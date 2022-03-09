Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,347 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 424,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after purchasing an additional 127,424 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 63.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 7,536,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,899,000 after buying an additional 741,378 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1,002.9% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 78,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 71,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 24,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $150,971.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.55. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 708.85% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

