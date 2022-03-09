Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.88

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.88 and traded as high as C$0.91. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 135,313 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Baylin Technologies from C$1.75 to C$1.35 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a market cap of C$72.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.84.

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

