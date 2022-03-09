Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.94

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.94 and last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 1397929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTEGF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baytex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average is $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.75.

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

