BCK Partners Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

BCK Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.7% of BCK Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.30. 2,501,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,632,155. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $33.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.55.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

