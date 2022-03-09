Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Holdings Cut by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 174.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,682,000 after buying an additional 216,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.14.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $265.13 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,720,471 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

