Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,120,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the January 31st total of 28,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 26.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.41. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $44.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.77.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregg A. Melnick acquired 7,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $99,434.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $475,490. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

