BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Short Interest Up 26.3% in February

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the January 31st total of 5,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLU. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLU. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,544,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,731,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,153,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,714,000. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

BLU stock opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21. BELLUS Health has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.29.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 445,149.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.68%. On average, research analysts expect that BELLUS Health will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

