Bennicas & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.9% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,445 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in AbbVie by 98.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,888 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in AbbVie by 239.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,209 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1,661.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,912,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,393 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 183.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,970 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABBV traded up $2.63 on Wednesday, reaching $149.78. The company had a trading volume of 159,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,375,043. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.28 and its 200-day moving average is $124.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.05 and a 1-year high of $151.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 436,671 shares of company stock worth $56,670,832 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

